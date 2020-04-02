“Surma Surma” actress Larissa Bonesi cancels birthday celebration due to COVID-19

The coronavirus is a party pooper. People are trying to celebrate their birthdays, but social distancing isn’t going to let them. No more hugs, no more kisses; all they seem to receive is a bunch of best wishes on the line, and that’s it. However, this doesn’t mean that people whose birthdays have clashed with the pandemic can not treat themselves, or be sad about it. I mean, it is their day, and they can do whatever they want. And now the very hot and stunning actress Larissa Bonesi is celebrating her birthday during this pandemic, and guess what, the internet is overflowing with birthday wishes for the young actress.

Surma-Surma’s co-actress Larisa Bonesi is undoubtedly the prettiest woman in the B-town and is undoubtedly the next fittest actress in the industry. Her pictures are sure to make you stop and stare pretty loudly. On her birthday, the beautiful actress Larissa Bonesi has a very special message to all the fans that follow her through the social media and wished her a very happy day. Larisa sent a message via her Instagram account to all fans, and said,” Hi everyone, I just wanna thank you all for the birthday messages, I’ve seen all of them, read all of them, I felt the love, I really feel loved and I feel very blessed and grateful. Thank you so much for taking a minute of your day for wishing me and I know its a very hard and difficult time that we’re living right now but everything will be fine soon and I hope you guys are being safe and taking care of yourself and wash your hands and just be safe and let’s cooperate with this, so soon we’ll all be able to be together again. I love you guys and thank you so much, Thank you with all my heart for every single message. Feel my love and I am sending a tight hug to all of you, see you guys soon”.

On the work front, Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and we saw Larissa’s rise in the industry as a result of her killer dance moves after her first album, “Subah hone na de” with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. She even shook her leg with Btown ace dancer Tiger Shroff’s as well as Sooraj Pancholi’s song “Dim Dim.” Eventually, she also made her acting debut in Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone. Later Larissa also treated her fans with her mesmerizing performance in the Song Surma Surma with Punjabi Munda Guru Randhawa and Desi NRI Jay Sean.