SURF CLUBS RIDE $16 MILLION FUNDING WAVE

Applications are now open for a multi-million dollar funding boost for the state’s Surf Life Saving Clubs to ensure our iconic volunteers continue their vital work keeping people safe at the beach.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the Surf Club Facility Program, worth $16 million over four years, will build, upgrade and restore surf life saving facilities.

“We have nearly 130 Surf Life Saving Clubs here in NSW which are the hub of our coastal communities,” Mrs Ward said.

“This support will allow significant upgrades, so the 75,000 club members across the state who do such important work volunteering at our beaches can focus on saving lives.”

The NSW Government has extended the Program to ensure volunteer lifesavers continue their world-class service with up to $4 million available in this round for projects including first aid rooms, education rooms and gyms.

Twenty-nine Surf Life Saving Clubs shared in $3.5 million funding in 2020/21.

They included Redhead Surf Life Saving Club at Lake Macquarie which received $302,400 for upgrades to its observation area, radio room and first aid room. Elouera Surf Life Saving Club also received $302,500 and Thirroul Surf Life Saving club was the recipient of $285,000.

Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales OAM said safe, accessible and secure rescue facilities across NSW remain a top priority.

“Last year our volunteer surf lifesavers performed over 3,000 rescues, 143,000 preventative actions and 7,000 first aid treatments. The Surf Club Facility Program will improve the ongoing important community service our lifesavers deliver,” Mr Shales said.

Applications for this round of grants close on 21 January 2022. Up to $500,000 is available for each project.