SUPPORTING THE TRADIES OF THE FUTURE

The NSW Government is making sure we have a world-class TAFE and training system that delivers more qualified tradies for the workplaces of the future.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a Review of the system to be led by Mr David Gonski AC and Professor Peter Shergold AC.

“We want students to think of TAFE the same way they think of university, as a leading institution for furthering their education and gaining the skills of the future,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“For some new high tech and high-end jobs, TAFE could become a better option for students than university.

“We need more tradies in existing trades, but we also need to prepare workers in new areas like 3D printing, robotics and other technology industries to provide the jobs of the future in places like the Western Sydney Aerotropolis and the Sydney Tech Hub.

“This Review will consider initiatives like a HECS-style program for TAFE students, greater industry involvement in co-designing courses and making sure courses are as up-to-date as possible.

“In 2019-20, the NSW Government is investing $2.3 billion in the Vocational Education and Training sector to build a skilled and employable workforce, which includes approximately $585 million in funding from the Commonwealth.

“TAFE NSW is the largest VET provider in the country, with a budget of $1.85 billion in 2019-20.”

Some of the issues to be examined by the Review will include;

· Opportunities to resolve current skills shortages to benefit the State’s economy

· How TAFE NSW can better work with industry to meet future skills shortages

· Better integration of secondary, vocational and tertiary learning opportunities

· How findings can be implemented through exemplar projects, such as the Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

The Review will report to the NSW Government by July 2020.