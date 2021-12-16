SUPPORT FOR MULTICULTURAL FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

The Andrews Labor Government is supporting multicultural and multifaith communities to reconnect and celebrate with funding for cultural festivals and events across the state.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced more than $1.1 million will be distributed among 285 community organisations for events between January and June 2022.

Funded events will support celebrations for 87 ethnicities, with 30 per cent of funding being allocated to new and emerging multicultural communities.

The grants process also prioritised organisations from regional and rural areas – ensuring community organisations that work with smaller populations received necessary support.

Events funded include the Lunar Festival hosted by the Victoria Street Business Association, the Ballarat African Association’s Africa Day Celebration, the Assyrian Annual Festival hosted by the Assyrian Church of the East, and the Melbourne Italian Festa organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Australia.

The funding will also include $50,000 to support organisations planning Hindu celebrations as part of the Government’s election commitment of $200,000 over four years towards Hindu festivals and events.

For more information, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence

“We are supporting multicultural communities to reconnect and celebrate their culture after a difficult couple of years.”

“This funding ensures our multicultural and multifaith communities stay connected to their culture, traditions and identity – and can share this with all Victorians.”