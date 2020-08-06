SUPPORT FOR BUSHFIRE-IMPACTED SMALL BUSINESSES EXTENDED

Support has been extended for bushfire-impacted small businesses across NSW with grant applications now remaining open until 15 December through the Small Business Assistance Program.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said communities recovering from the recent bushfires will have more time to apply for the hugely successful small business grants without the stress of missing out.

“Last season’s bushfires were unprecedented and the support offered by the NSW Government needed to match,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The $10,000 and $50,000 small business grants have resulted in around $240 million being paid out to small businesses, putting money directly into the pockets of those enterprises most in need across the state.

“Initially the grants program was expected to close mid-year, however the assistance will remain open until the end of the year and can be accessed via Service NSW.”

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said it was important that small businesses were supported, particularly given the compounded effects of bushfires and now COVID.

“In addition to the small business grants, the concessional loans program for small businesses will also be extended,” Mr Tudehope said.

“The NSW Government is here to support regional NSW on the long-term recovery journey and we encourage bushfire impacted small businesses who have not yet accessed this support to please call Service NSW on 13 77 88.”

The below financial aid programs have been extended and will take applications until 15 December 2020:

· $10,000 Small Business Bushfire Support Grants

· Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grants of up to $50,000 for businesses directly impacted by bushfire

· Bushfire Recovery Loan of up to $500,000