SUPPLIER HUB SCALED UP TO ALL NSW GOVERNMENT SUPPLIERS

The NSW Government is making it easier to do business for the people of NSW by creating a single platform for government departments and businesses to connect.

As of today, all active registered NSW Government suppliers will be migrated to the buy.nsw Supplier Hub, a digital service that makes it easier for businesses to register to sell to Government and manage their information.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said the new platform would make it easier for government departments and businesses to connect.

“For a business, the Supplier Hub is a dashboard providing them with access to all procurement related actions. The dashboard allows businesses to update their information, edit their profile and view their opportunities in a single place,” Mr Tudehope said.

“For a government department, the Supplier Hub offers a complete list of all the suppliers who have registered to do business with NSW Government. It is easy to navigate the website and shows a complete business profile.

“The Supplier Hub also give us an opportunity to highlight Aboriginal, small-to-medium and startup enterprises to help government departments find and engage with them and encouraging a diversity of businesses.”

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the Supplier Hub sets a new benchmark for how the NSW Government engages with its suppliers.

“There are approximately 82,500 active suppliers registered to do business with Government for all types of goods and services, including construction,” Mr Dominello said.

“The current process can be overwhelming and time consuming, with a number of systems for sellers to register and find government opportunities.

“NSW is open for business and this one-stop shop platform will make life easier for suppliers by bringing all the relevant information under the one roof.”