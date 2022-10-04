Superstar Ranveer Singh to launch Pan-India sensation Rockstar DSP’s first Hindi non-film song ‘O Pari’ in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is ready to set a firm foot in the Hindi music industry with his debut Hindi non-film track ‘O Pari’ along with music mogul Bhushan Kumar on the 4th of October.

What makes it even more exciting is that the dynamic, energetic and charismatic superstar of the country Ranveer Singh will launch this song! Ranveer and DSP are collaborating for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and the actor is thrilled to launch his non-film music video to people pan India.

After working on superhit projects like Dhinka Chika, Daddy Mummy, Srivalli, Oo Antava, and more, DSP is ready to make his mark with this one and with Ranveer launching the song we are surely in for a treat!

DSP’s O Pari is surely the call of the day and is set to rule the music charts when it launches!