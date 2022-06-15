SUPERCHARGING THE EARLY CHILDHOOD WORKFORCE AND SECTOR

More than 18,000 prospective early childhood teachers and carers will be supported to enter the sector or boost their skills thanks to a $281.6 million workforce package in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.

The package includes early childhood teacher higher education scholarships of up to $25,000, VET scholarships of up to $2,000 and employer supplements for staff retention.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said NSW is leading the nation in implementing measures to address workforce supply issues and build a sustainable pipeline of early childhood educators and teachers for tomorrow.

“This package will open new doors to attract, support and retain the best early childhood workforce in NSW, to create a brighter future for families and children,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Early learning professionals are invaluable and we need more of them, which is why we are making a record investment in the early learning and childcare workforce.”

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said a sustainable supply of early learning professionals is critical to make the NSW Government’s landmark childcare reforms announced today a reality.

“The future of our State lies in the hands of the next generation. It is our responsibility to give them the best possible education from the earliest years,” Mr Kean said.

“If you are passionate about giving kids the best start to life, there is no better time than now to start a career in the growing early childhood education and care sector.”

Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, said this significant investment underscores the commitment of this government to the early childhood sector and will create lasting benefits now and into the future for NSW children, families and the economy.

“I have had many conversations with early childhood teachers and educators, peak bodies, service directors, and stakeholders about the need to invest in our early childhood education and care workforce, and I am so proud that the NSW Government is delivering that support in spades today,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Growing and supporting our workforce will help ensure our youngest learners develop strong educational foundations ahead of starting school and have the opportunity to thrive.”