SUPER ROUND MELBOURNE – VICTORIA SCORES RUGBY BLOCKBUSTER

In a Victorian first, global rugby union eyes will be on Melbourne in February for round two of the Super Rugby Pacific competition, when teams from Australia (including the Melbourne Rebels), New Zealand and the Pacific converge for a three-day spectacular.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch all 12 teams in the new-look elite rugby competition play at AAMI Park in a blockbuster carnival made possible by support from the Andrews Labor Government’s Major Events Fund.

“Super Round Melbourne” is part of the launch of the revamped trans-Tasman Super Rugby Pacific competition. With six matches to be played as double-headers across a weekend, Victoria’s newest major event will be a celebration of the sport of rugby.

Rugby fans from around Australia and potentially beyond are expected to flock to Melbourne to cheer on their team and enjoy the thrill of a live international sporting event – “Super Round Melbourne” is expected to inject more than $20 million into the Victorian economy.

Reinforcing Melbourne’s reputation as a global leader in major sporting events, the matches will be broadcast on free to air and subscription television around Australia and New Zealand.

The Labor Government is a major supporter of rugby union and its growing band of local players, providing $101.1 million funding for the development of a major sporting hub at La Trobe University’s Bundoora Sports Park, which will include the Victorian State Rugby Centre as well a home base for soccer’s Matildas national team.

“Super Round Melbourne” will kick off at AAMI Park on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula

“Super Round Melbourne will draw the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific to a terrific stadium for a feast of elite sports action.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing a new blockbuster event to Victoria for fans and to support workers in pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels in the CBD and beyond. It will create a real buzz for the city and the state.”

Quote attributable to Visit Victoria Chief Executive Brendan McClements

“Victoria is the proud home of an enviable year-round calendar of world-class events and we’re thrilled to add the Super Round Melbourne to our offering in 2022.”

Quote attributable to Rugby Australia Chief Executive Andy Marinos

“Super Rugby Pacific is fresh and exciting as we look to provide fans with a new game-day experience every time they go to a match, all at family friendly kick-off times.”

Quote attributable to TEG Chief Executive Geoff Jones

“We can’t wait to see games of this quality live once again, and we are excited to have the support of the Victorian

Government and Visit Victoria in bringing big events, crowds and tourists back into the heart of Melbourne.”