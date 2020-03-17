Sunny Hindustani’s wish to sing for the love track in Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2

Indian Idol Sunny Hindustani is the latest singing sensation of the nation and while renowned music directors of the Bollywood industry have roped in Sunny to sing for them, Sunny’s wish is to sing for his favorite show. In a recent conversation, Sunny revealed his fandom for Sony Entertainment television’s latest fiction offering Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a show based on army backdrop and is a love saga of two star-crossed lovers Shravan and Suman. Shot entirely in Bhopal, the show depicts authentic locales and a visual treat. As the show progresses, Suman and Shravan’s cute fights have been impressing the audiences. In the track, as Shravan goes on to impress the army kids and teachers in his school, Suman too has started enjoying his company. The two have been practising for their play in the school and moments of budding chemistry can be witnessed between the two.

Indian Idol’s Sunny Hindustani is one amongst the biggest fans of the show and never fails to tune in to Sony Entertainment at 9:30 PM. Sunny quiet adores the cute chemistry between Suman and Shravan and also wishes to sing the love track for the show. Speaking about this Sunny said, “I am an ardent follower of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and I greatly enjoy the fights between Suman and Shravan. Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur look quite adorable in their characters. I really wish to sing for them and if a song is shot on the love track between them, would love to give my voice for it.”