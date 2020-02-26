Sunny Hindustani Winner of Indian Idol season 11 interview

Sunny Hindustani, better known as the Rooh of Nusrat sahib, is the winner of Indian Idol Season 11. He is from Bathinda (Punjab) and his story from a shoe shiner to a winner in India’s biggest singing reality show made everyone his fan through his mesmerizing singing made everyone his fan. We spoke to him moments after his great win. Read on…

How has been your journey so far from a contestant to winner of Indian Idol Season 11?

It has been very good and from the time I auditioned for Indian Idol.. All the three judges seemed extremely happy that I won the trophy. In this journey of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya have supported me a lot. My only dream was to ho the trophy and finally when I was holding it, I knew my hard work had paid off when I was announced as the winner of Indian Idol.

Have you ever thought that you will be the winner of Indian Idol Season 11?

Though when I auditioned for Indian Idol, I had never thought in my wildest dreams that I could win the trophy. This journey – from singing on the stage for the very first time to singing in front of personalities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Dharmendra, Pyarelal Ji and many more – would be cherished forever. Indian Idol gave me an opportunity to sing in front of the people I have only seen on television.

The support and love you have got from people around the world was fantastic, what is your thoughts on the same?

I was so touched by the love showered on me by people across India, and across the globe. The love that I have from people on social media from all around the nation made a boot polisher feel like a celebrity. I am especially thankful to the NRI couple who helped in rebuilding my house In Bathinda. Their encouraging messages post all my performances always encouraged me to perform better.

What was your first thought in your mind when you were declared as the winner?

I cannot express how happy I was when I was announced as the winner of Indian Idol. I could not believe my ears that I have won the coveted trophy, which is the ultimate dream of all singers. It was like a dream come true for me.

How was your bonding with your co-contestants?

In this journey, the best thing is that I got a new family in the form of my co-contestants. I have learnt so much from all of them. In a very less time, I have found a brother like Rishabh Chaturvedi and sisters like Jannabi Das and Chetna Bharadwaj in my journey of Indian Idol. I am sure we will be in touch life long as they are like family.

After winning the Indian Idol Season 11 what is in your wish list?

The first thing I want to do is visit a Gurudwara and thank the almighty for bestowing these blessings on me. Then the next thing I would like to do is spend some quality time with my family. Professionally, I would love to lend my voice to Bollywood films and sing as a playback singer. By God’s grace I have already sang in movies like The Body starring Emraan Hashmi , Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and one untitled movie where I was signed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Do you believe in destiny?

Yes, I believe in destiny.