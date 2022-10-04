Sunny Deol and Karan Deol begin final reading for Apne 2 in Manali , film to go on floor soon

The Much awaited Apne 2 is all set to go on floors soon as pictures of Bollywood’s Action Star Sunny Deol and Karan Deol finished final reading of the Apne 2 script with writer Neeraj Pathak.

Karan, who has been prepping and working on his fitness for the last few months is all set to make his banger presence in one of the most awaited films of his career, Apne 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with his superstar father, Sunny Deol. This Father- Son camaraderie has been one of the most anticipated screen pairings of all times and fans have been eager to see an update from the makers.

Karan Deol shares these exclusive pictures with us where he is seen with his father Sunny Deol and writer Neeraj Pathak. He also gave an update about Apne 2 in this exclusive conversation where he said , “The climax is here .

The final read of Apne starts with Neeraj Sir and my father who will also be my co- star. No bigger dream than this where I am getting not only to work with him but also to share the screen space with him. The experience till now has been amazing. I have indulged myself so much into the script that I cannot wait to go on floors for the shoot.”

As far as Bollywood’s finest actor Sunny Deol, his masterclass was proven yet again with his film Chup which released on the 23rd September and is running successfully in theatres currently. Sunny Deol is currently preparing to finish Shooting for the much awaited sequel to the 2001 monster hit Gadar and also has Soorya in his pipeline.