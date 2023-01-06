SUN & SEA TO TRANSFORM SYDNEY TOWN HALL FOR SYDNEY FESTIVAL

Sydney’s iconic Town Hall has transformed into an idyllic beachside set for Sun & Sea, a unique opera performance at Sydney Festival from 6 – 8 January.

Secured by the Liberal and Nationals Government as a Sydney exclusive for this year’s Sydney Festival, Sun & Sea, is an internationally acclaimed opera performed on a sand-filled set.

Minister for Tourism and the Arts Ben Franklin said Sun & Sea, a winner of the Venice Biennale Golden Lion, highlighted why Sydney Festival is renowned globally as a world-class cultural event.

“Sun & Sea, with its unique staging, is an extraordinary introspection of the typical summer holiday,” Mr Franklin said.

“It will leave audiences with both a sense of joy at experiencing a masterful opera and perhaps also a more profound understanding of their place in our natural world.

“Award-winning, entertaining and thought-provoking productions like Sun & Sea are what Sydney Festival has become internationally renowned for.

“Sydney Festival is a major visitor drawcard for NSW that attracts tens of thousands of people to Sydney each year, who stay in our hotels, eat and drink in our restaurants, cafes and bars, visit our attractions and explore our regions.”

From 5 – 29 January, Sydney Festival is reimagining a range of Sydney’s iconic and undiscovered venues from the CBD to Western Sydney with 25 days of site-specific programming that will have audiences viewing Sydney from a whole new perspective.

Sun & Sea runs from 6 – 8 January 2023 at Sydney Town Hall. For more information on Sydney Festival and to book tickets go to www.sydneyfestival.org.au.