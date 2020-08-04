Sumit Goswami’s ‘Feelings’ tops music charts and hits millions of views in 3 weeks!

As music saves us from a world of uncertainties, new songs have caught on with the listener’s big time. The one song to have arrested the attention of North India is a Haryanvi song titled, Feelings.

Composed, written, and sung by the sensation of the Haryanvi music industry, Sumit Goswami, ‘Feelings’ has been trending on video and music platforms like no other song in the language. The allrounder’s composition has struck a special chord with the listeners as it garners 50 million views in just three weeks. The song has been trending on YouTube’s world chart amassing 4 million views every day! It has also been faring commendably across all music platforms. With its escalating number of streams, Goswami’s ‘Feelings’ is well on its way to becoming the most popular Haryanvi song of the year.

About the success of the song, Sumit says, “Composing, writing, and singing the song was a thrill for me. One can never guess what clicks with the listeners, but once that happens, an artist can only celebrate in joy. I’m happy and grateful to everyone who made the song a success. Big love to Sony Music India for their association and support.”

Released by Sony Music India, composed, sung, and written by Sumit Goswami ‘Feelings’ is available on all streaming platforms.