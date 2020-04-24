Sumedh and Mallika indulge in a fun baking session as a tribute to their fans

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the entire world is under lockdown mode, and so is India. As the shooting of all TV shows are at a standstill, most actors are spending their quarantine time with their loved ones at home during the lockdown. Talking about TV shows, RadhaKrishn which airs on Star Bharat is counted amongst the most popular mythological shows at present.

Making the most of time, talented actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh have come together to show their appreciation for their fans by baking a small chocolate cake and sharing it on social media.

Along with the image of the cake, popular actor Sumedh also shared a message for his fans stating “Please stay home and be safe, make the best use of this time. As we are facing network issues in connecting with our fans, we have taken out time and baked a cake for you all as a token of appreciation. We hope all our fans are safe and secure.”

Kudos to the initiative taken by Sumedh and Mallika