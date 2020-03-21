Sudesh Berry to play a cameo role in Maddam Sir

Veteran actor, Sudesh Berry will be seen playing a cameo on Maddam Sir – Sony SAB’s latest family entertainer.

Maddam Sir is winning hearts across the nation for its power-packed performances by the cast, with four powerful ladies showcasing the characters of female police officers in Lucknow and their unique styles of solving any difficult situation.

Adding to the phenomenal star cast of the show, Sudesh Berry will be essaying the character of Angad Acharya, the Chief of Sanskriti Raksha Dal, who is someone with immense power and wealth. However, Angad’s ideologies and beliefs are far from powerful as he is against of young couples spending time with each other. Angad is not scared to use his position and influence to deal with situations but things take a dramatic turn when he comes face to face with the lady dabang Karishma (Yukti Kapoor). As the story progresses, viewers will witness an intriguing faceoff between Karishma and Angad whereas S.H.O Haseena (Gulki Joshi) goes on the verge of losing her job.

Talking about his role and experience so far, Sudesh Berry said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir. I think every situation is like a coin, while all the female police officers are one side, my character is on the other. I always view every character of mine as my child, as it grows, you learn more about it. My character, Angad is someone with immense power and wealth. However, Angad’s ideologies and beliefs are extreme. He is fearless and not scared to use his position and influence to deal with situations that threaten him or his beliefs. I am really enjoying essaying this character because for me acting is not only my profession but my faith. So, I follow it with complete devotion. I am excited to delve in the character completely and I think it will be an exciting journey.”