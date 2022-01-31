STUDENTS SET TO GET SKILLED AT TAFE NSW

Tens-of-thousands of students will commence study at TAFE NSW this week, with a robust plan in place to minimise the risk of COVID-19 on campus and help staff deliver classes safely.

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said TAFE NSW students attending TAFE NSW campuses will need to check in with QR codes, wear a mask and observe social distancing.

“TAFE NSW is responsible for training 80 per cent of all apprentices across the state and is also delivering critical skills to prospective workers in industries like healthcare, community services and hospitality,” Mr Henskens said.

“It is important that we get people back in the classroom where they can get the skills and training they need for the jobs they want.”

TAFE NSW has secured a supply of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Taskforce to provide staff and students with advice about testing and isolation protocols.

Test kits have arrived at TAFE NSW campuses. TAFE NSW will supply RAT tests for use by employees and students, where there is an industry or employer requirement to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test.

Employees who are exposed to COVID-19 at a TAFE NSW site, will be provided with advice about their testing and isolation requirements via the TAFE NSW COVID-19 Taskforce. Students who are required to take a RAT as part of their work placement program will be supplied with test kits if the workplace is unable to provide a test.

“Thank you to all the TAFE NSW teachers and staff who have worked with us during this challenging time to ensure that students can return to class in a safe way in coming weeks,” Mr Henskens said.

“There has never been a better time to study at TAFE NSW. If you want real-world skills for a job that is in-demand, explore the range of course options available at a campus near you.”

Details about TAFE courses and upcoming information sessions is available online.