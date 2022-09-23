STUDENTS EMBARK ON PREMIER’S ANZAC MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP TOUR

Twenty students from across NSW today embarked on a two-week study tour throughout NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier’s Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the Scholarships provided students with an opportunity to further develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the Scholarship recipients to learn about the military history of New South Wales and our nation, as well as the important contributions made by Australians who served in our defence forces and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Mr Perrottet said.

“A highlight of the trip will be a tour of significant historic locations associated with the Second World War in and around Darwin, particularly relevant this year as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin in 1942.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the 20 successful students from Sydney and regional NSW, including Armidale, Bathurst, Young and Jindabyne, should be very proud of their excellent submissions.

“This year we had a fantastic response from some very enthusiastic students with more than 125 submissions from 103 NSW high schools from across the State,” Mr Elliott said.

“Senior Historian and Curator at the Anzac Memorial, Brad Manera, will accompany the tour group to teach students about the nation’s military past and give them an understanding of the importance of commemoration.

“The students will visit a number of significant historical sites including the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum in Goulburn, the Lithgow Small Arms Factory, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the Japanese War Cemetery in Cowra, the Sydney Jewish Museum and Garden Island Naval Heritage Centre,” Mr Elliott said.

Each Scholar submitted a personal essay, a marked history assignment and a letter of recommendation from their school to be considered for the Scholarship. The scholars also completed a research task prior to the tour and will share their work and experiences with their local community after the tour.

Laura Perry from Holsworthy High School said she applied to the program to learn more about Australia’s military history and was looking forward to the experience.

“I’m looking forward to visiting some historical sites to honour my family’s service, my father is currently serving in the Navy and my mother is a veteran, it is a privilege to be part of the scholarship tour,” Laura said.

The tour runs from Friday 23 September to 6 October 2022. More information on the Premier’s Anzac Memorial Scholarship is available here.