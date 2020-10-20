STUDENTS BEGIN THEIR HSC WRITTEN EXAMS

As HSC written exams begin today, Education Minister Sarah Mitchell wished students well and reassured school communities that strict protocols are in place to protect the health and safety of the 73,000 students who will sit exams over the next three weeks.

“School communities have done an outstanding job this year, not only in preparing students to do their best in exams, but also preparing COVID safe exam processes to keep everyone involved safe,” Ms Mitchell said.

“I am grateful to NSW principals, teachers and supervision staff for their vigilance in preparing and implementing contingency and communications plans, in the instance a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed during exams.

“These measures are about minimising disruption to HSC students so they can get back to their exams as soon and as safely as possible.”

120 written exams will start with English on 20 October and 51 oral language exams began on 15 August. Students will receive their HSC results on 18 December.

The HSC exams will operate according to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) for reducing the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 in schools.

On the day of an exam students have been advised:

· stay at home, contact your school and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

· wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching the face

· complete a health screening prior to entering an exam venue

· Existing processes are available for students who are unable to attend an exam due to illness or misadventure.

“Exams need to run a little differently this year as we continue to live with COVID-19, but I want students to feel safe knowing they are being looked after and the whole community is behind you as you take on this final chapter,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The perseverance we have seen from the Class of 2020 to get to this point has been astounding and my best wishes go to all 73,000 students.

“My message to students is to celebrate how far you have already come and continue taking care of your health and wellbeing. Stay healthy, keep active and make sure you keep talking with your friends and family.”