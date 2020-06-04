STRONGER LAWS ON SAME DAY ALCOHOL DELIVERY

In an Australian first, same day alcohol deliveries will be specifically addressed and regulated under the NSW Government’s proposed 24-hour economy reforms, currently out for public consultation.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the proposed reforms would mean NSW had the highest standards in the country with the creation of a range of new offences, including supply to intoxicated persons, failure to verify age and delivering outside of prescribed bottle shop trading hours.

“In 2017-18, online liquor sales in Australia were estimated to be worth 4 per cent of total liquor sales, but annual growth from 2018-23 is projected to double to 8.6 per cent,” Mr Dominello said.

“Online alcohol sales have grown significantly in recent years, in line with customer demand for other food and beverage delivery services. COVID-19 restrictions on pubs and clubs have also boosted this segment of the market.”

Liquor and Gaming has been working with industry representatives, such as Retail Drinks Australia, to enforce existing laws and ensure unlicensed providers can’t post alcohol delivery services online.

The reforms target potential risks with express delivery such as minors or intoxicated people accessing alcohol, and they bring the alcohol delivery market into line with bottle shops and other takeaway liquor outlets.

There will also be new obligations for same day delivery providers to ensure people making deliveries on their behalf get relevant training in responsible delivery of alcohol, which would be phased in as part of the new regulatory controls.

“For the first time, people selling alcohol for same day delivery will have an explicit obligation to verify that the person placing the order is over 18 years,” Mr Dominello said.

“In a world where you can now get alcohol delivered to your door in under 30 minutes, we need to ensure best practice harm minimisation is adhered to in all circumstances.”