STRENGTHENING THE SOCIAL SERVICES SECTOR

Social services organisations can now apply for up to $200,000 to support initiatives aimed at improving service delivery, encouraging digital transformation and assisting with workforce capacity building.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the Social Sector Transformation Fund would support small to medium-sized charities and not-for-profits to future-proof their organisations.

“Our social services sector has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide care and support to some of the community’s most vulnerable people,” Mr Ward said.

“This fund is designed to support the important social services sector, giving providers the resources to make changes that will improve the services and support they deliver.

“The grants will help organisations invest in their operations, fostering innovation to ensure they remain efficient, effective and viable long into the future.”

Social Sector Transformation Fund grants range from $20,000 to $200,000 and will support a wide range of community services, including homelessness, disability, health and family services.

Not-for-profit organisations operating in the health and social services sector with annual revenue of less than $5 million can apply for the grants. Applications can be made online before 5pm on Monday 26 April 2021.

As part of the Social Sector Transformation Fund, hundreds of organisations currently delivering services on behalf of the NSW Government will also receive an immediate cash boost of between $20,000 and $40,000 to improve technology and digital service delivery.

“All of these organisations have had to change the way they do things in the last year and many have identified opportunities to improve as a result,” Mr Ward said.

“This immediate stimulus will help those who help our most vulnerable citizens invest in important technology and equipment that improves the way they deliver services.”