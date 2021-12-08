STORIES SHOW NSW SENIORS HAVE THE WRITE STUFF

A grandmother’s enthusiasm for children’s tales inspired by her own Nanna is among 100 short narratives selected for the new edition of Seniors’ Stories. Minister for Seniors Natalie Ward said the book, which showcases a selection of stories every year from authors aged in their sixties to nineties, is now in its seventh edition.

“This collection of creative stories threads together tales of wisdom from our seniors and shines a light on the important contributions they make each and every day across generations,” Mrs Ward said.

“Older people from across the state including the Illawarra, Newcastle, Central West, New England and Sutherland Shire submitted stories as a way to share their experiences and also challenge our views on ageing.”

NSW Seniors Card members were invited to contribute short stories to the 211-page book. Among the 100 authors selected is 68 year old Robyn Schiralli.

“My biggest love in retirement has been writing books. It’s not about making money or selling them, it’s about the achievement and providing entertainment,” Ms Schiralli said.

“Age hasn’t stopped me, I’ve probably done more as I’ve got older. I have a greater appreciation for what you can do.”

Ms Schiralli’s 600-word short story, My Nanna Through a Child’s Eyes, is about her Nanna’s love of children’s tales and how that passion continues to influence her family.

The NSW Government first published Seniors’ Stories in 2014 as a way of recognising and valuing the experiences of the state’s older people.