STATE’S TOP HSC STUDENTS CELEBRATED

126 students who have obtained first place in a 2022 HSC course have been acknowledged today for their extraordinary academic achievement. In a NSW first, students who have achieved despite adversity have also been recognised.

Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated the students and said finishing first in one of the 114 world-class HSC courses examined this year is cause for celebration.

“These young people have shown what can be achieved when you combine ability and passion with commitment – qualities which will prove invaluable throughout their careers and lives,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional students who have achieved First in Course for the 2022 HSC. You should be proud of what you have accomplished.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 135 certificates will be presented to 126 students, with nine students topping more than one course.

“These students have triumphed in their final senior years of school and deserve to be celebrated,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Today we also thank the schools, the teachers and school communities who supported these students throughout their education journey, as well as their parents and carers.

“It is also so important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity, which is why this year, we’ve introduced a new award to recognise the resilience of schools impacted by flooding across the state.”

This year, 14 Commendation Awards will be issued in recognition of school communities who went above and beyond to set-up learning spaces and provide the necessary resources to ensure students could continue learning despite challenges due to flooding.