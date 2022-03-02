STATE’S MULTICULTURAL CHAMPIONS NAMED FOR 2022

The outstanding contributions of 16 people and organisations were recognised at the Premier’s annual Harmony Dinner in Sydney last night (Tuesday 1 March).

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated each of the winners for their commitment to supporting the State’s multicultural communities.

“I know each and every one of the award recipients don’t do what they do for reward or recognition. Rather, they do it out of care for their communities and our State,” Mr Perrottet said.

“I believe it is important to recognise these contributions and so do their peers who nominated each person or organisation.”

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said every one of the of the recipients deserved recognition.

“This is our opportunity to acknowledge the contributions they make day in, day out,” Mr Coure said.

“This is particularly the case as we have endured a hard two years throughout the pandemic.

“From migrants and refugees to established communities struggling with lockdowns, it’s amazing to think how many lives are now better because these people and organisations chose to give back.”

Rosa Loria received the SBS Lifetime Community Service Medal for her work with the Sydney Multicultural Community Services. In a career spanning more than 41 years, she has helped countless people from culturally diverse backgrounds.

“I have dedicated years to this line of work because I’m inspired by the thousands of caring and successful individuals I have met,” Ms Loria said.

“I’m honoured to receive this year’s Lifetime Community Services medal.”

Shubha Kumar, winner of the National Rugby League Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community Harmony Medal, is recognised for her work assisting new Australians in building important social connections and as a strong advocate for women in her local Indian community.

“I am deeply touched to be this year’s Community Harmony Medal winner,” Ms Kumar said.

“In 2004, I co-founded the India Club with my husband, with a vision of nurturing inclusion and harmony. More than 20 years on, it’s great to know that our work remains relevant and the community still values what we’re doing.”