STATEMENT ON TERRORIST ATTACK ON THE KABUL SIKH GURUDWARA

I was devastated to learn of the appalling attack on Afghanistan’s Sikh community earlier today. Textend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of today’s victims.

Today’s attack was a cowardly display of godlessness. Attacking innocent people in the midst of prayer and deep introspection is a despicable act that deserves the strongest condemnation. I stand should to shoulder with Australian Sikhs, and Sikh communities around the world, as they mourn the innocent victims of this senseless and contemptible act. I have had the privilege to work with and represent a vibrant Sikh community over many years.

I know first hand the warm hospitality, generosity and love for which Sikhs are renowned, including their incredible acts of kindness to help those during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am certain that today’s attack will not break the determination of Sikhs around the world to spread love and happiness. You help to make the world a better place, and for that all people should be eternally grateful.

As we mourn together, let us remember that love will always overcome hate, and we must never allow our differences to divide us.

May the eternal Sikh values of compassion, honesty and integrity shine through at this dark time.