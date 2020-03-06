STATEMENT FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION

The Fijian Government has continued to closely monitor the global spread of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) and has widened its existing travel restrictions to cover all foreign nationals who have been present anywhere in South Korea within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

From 7 March 2020, Fiji’s borders will be closed to all foreign nationals who have been present in mainland China, Italy, Iran or South Korea within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

All international air passengers are being screened with handheld temperature scanners prior to entering the country. Preparations are underway to introduce thermal scanners at our international airports. Our earlier-announced measures to medically screen cruise ship passengers remain in place as well.

There are over 95,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 85 countries and territories. As of 6 March 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Fijians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential travel to Italy, Iran, mainland China or South Korea.

Fijians travelling to other countries with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 should exercise extreme caution through simple but effective steps to limit the spread of disease. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close person-to-person contact, especially with those who are unwell.

Government will continue to work in close cooperation with all international carriers to ensure that any travellers who fall under our expanded travel restrictions are not permitted to board flights to Fiji. Earlier-announced precautionary measures to maintain a hygienic environment and screen ill passengers will continue to be taken in-flight to further minimise any risk.

Fiji is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and is prepared to pursue more stringent courses of action if deemed necessary.

For updates on the global COVID-19 situation, please rely exclusively on the World Health Organisation and official government statements.