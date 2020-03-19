STATEMENT FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION

As the Fijian Government continues to closely monitor the global COVID-19 pandemic, its existing travel restrictions have been widened to cover all foreign nationals who have been present in Spain within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

From 18 March 2020, Fiji’s borders will be closed to all foreign nationals who have been present in mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Spain within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

Additionally, all international air passengers will continue to be checked with handheld temperature scanners prior to entering the country, and their travel history and health status will be screened by border agents.

As announced by the Honourable Prime Minister, preparations are underway to introduce thermal scanners at our international airports. Cruise ships are not permitted to berth anywhere in Fiji. Government ministers, permanent secretaries, civil servants and statutory body staff members are not permitted to travel overseas barring exceptionally critical circumstances. International events have been banned and overseas guests are not permitted to participate in local events.

Fijians are also strongly urged to refrain from any non-essential overseas travel.

Fijians returning from mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Spain are required to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to Fiji. All Fijians travelling overseas should be aware, if a country they visit is added to our restricted travel list while they are abroad, they will also be required to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival back to Fiji. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, new countries may be added to our restricted travel list at any time.

In the interest of preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 in Fiji, it is vital that all Fijians heed the call from the Honourable Prime Minister to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water and limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.

For updates on the global COVID-19 situation, please rely exclusively on the World Health Organisation and official government statements.