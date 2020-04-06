STATEMENT FROM RUGBY AU CHAIRMAN & CEO ON RUPA NEGOTIATIONS TODAY

Representatives of Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) met again today and made good progress in the process of negotiating an emergency and interim pay deal in response to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Talks were positive and robust, with both parties agreeing to continue to move negotiations forward with ongoing discussions scheduled for this week.

Rugby Australia remains focused on securing a fair and reasonable deal with the players that will help protect the long-term future of our game.

We also welcome recent comments by World Rugby as it assists all national unions to navigate through this very difficult time.

The players understand that the burden must be shared by everyone in our game and we will look to reach an agreement which is fair and reasonable given the extraordinary circumstances we are in.