STATEMENT FROM NSW TREASURER ON UKRAINE

My thoughts are with both the brave people of Ukraine and the Russian people protesting against Vladimir Putin notwithstanding the risk of arrest.

Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion has put at risk global security and he is personally responsible for the consequences of this war.

It is important at this time for liberal democracies to stand with Ukraine and stand up for our values.

The NSW Government intends to sell its holdings of Russian assets in its investment funds.

I informed the Treasury Secretary of this intention on Friday afternoon and he is currently preparing advice on how to make this happen.