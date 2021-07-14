STATEMENT FROM GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN AND BRAD HAZZARD

Given the ongoing number of infectious cases in the community, the current lockdown will be extended for at least another two weeks until 11:59pm on Friday, 30 July.

We are constantly reviewing the health advice and will continue to update the community if any changes are required.

This means the restrictions currently in place across Greater Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour will remain in place until this time.

In these areas, online learning for students will also continue for an additional two weeks.

We understand this is a difficult time for the community and appreciate their ongoing patience.

It is vital people continue to come forward for testing to help us find any COVID-19 cases in the community.

Restrictions in regional NSW remain unchanged.