STATEMENT FROM DON HARWIN

Today I have offered my resignation to the Premier as a Minister in her government.

There is nothing more important than the work of the government in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

I will not allow my circumstances to be a distraction from that work and I very much regret that my residential arrangements have become an issue during this time.

At all times I have sought to act in accordance with public health orders and I sought advice that my living arrangements complied with those orders.

I remain confident that I have acted in accordance with those orders.

I know however that perception is just as important during these times.

The Premier and her team are doing an outstanding job during the biggest crisis our state and nation have faced during our lifetimes.

It is absolutely vital they should be able to focus entirely on the health and economic issues facing our community.