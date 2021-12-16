State of the City Address: Parramatta

A Parramatta Chamber of Commerce event in association with Business Western Sydney, Common Wealth Bank, Western Sydney University and City of Parramatta hosted the State of the City Address on 15/12/2021. Held at the Cumberland Room, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, New South Wales(NSW). It is the new headquarters of the Parramatta as global city.

I was honoured to attend the event as guest of Gandhi Creation ( hosted 31st annual Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence GALA), having been involved with Parramatta‘s development since my Crown Group Holding days. It is great to see the continuous wave of astronomical developments in Parramatta and across Western Sydney.

Amazing speech given by the key note speakers The Honurable MP Matt Kean, Treasurer, Minister for Energy and Environment, Treasurer. He talked about attracting more investments in BioTech and BioMed for Western Sydney. Western Sydney remains the centrepiece of NSW state. The investment is worth $5billion dollars. The invest is sure to generate NSW economic success for the future and help in global recognition. The address explored Education, BioTech, Tourism and Manufacturing as the pivotal pillars to develop and grow of Western Sydney. It definitely highlighted the future opportunities, businesses can explore in Western Sydney.

A panel discussion also focused on the growth of Western Sydney with Lisa Havilah ( Chief Executive of Powerhouse Museum), Professor Andy Marks ( Pro Vice Chancellor, Strategy, Government Alliances , Western Sydney University), Nicole Carnegie ( Group Manager City Strategy, City of Parramatta) and Mark Couter ( Executive General Manager, Commercial Bank, Commonwealth Bank). The possibilities of business development in Western Sydney remain exponential even though Covid pandemic threats continues with its ups and downs. It was time to increase business confidence for communities across Australia and to promote the NSW business environment and its strengths locally and globally. Guests got to enjoy the networking breaks and sumptuous lunch. CommBank stadium was definitely the perfect venue to bring the energy into Western Sydney business community for a brighter 2022.