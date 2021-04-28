STATE-OF-THE-ART LEARNING FACILITIES FOR MUSWELLBROOK

The NSW Government has today announced a $1 million upgrade to the Muswellbrook TAFE to give communities in the Upper Hunter greater access to modern learning spaces and equipment.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the TAFE will receive two new connected learning classrooms, brand new equipment and a new learning space to offer fit-for-purpose hair, beauty and business training on campus.

“This announcement is another example of how the NSW Government is investing the sale of underutilised TAFE sites locally,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The sale of the Scone site has meant the NSW Government can make a far greater investment in TAFE in the Upper Hunter to meet the current and future needs of the community.

“This $1 million investment, which is on top of the $3 million invested back into the Scone Connected Learning Centre, will allow TAFE to deliver hands-on training while also giving students digitally-enabled learning environments so they have local access to world-class training opportunities.”

In addition to this investment, more than $300,000 in upgraded equipment will be delivered to Muswellbrook campus as part of $100 million in stimulus funding from the NSW Government. New equipment will include gas welders, welding bay extraction fans, and auto-mechanical teaching equipment.

Mr Lee said the new facilities will support a more integrated learning experience for locals.

“Currently hair, beauty and business students have to drive from the main Muswellbrook TAFE campus to attend classes at the council-owned Tertiary Education Centre. This new investment will ensure students can access modern, industry-grade facilities right here at their local campus,” Mr Lee said.

“Students in the Upper Hunter deserve access to industry-grade equipment to aid practical training and this latest investment will ensure local classrooms and tools simulate what an apprentice will be doing within the workplace.”

Initial planning has already commenced on the $1 million Muswellbrook facility with construction works to begin this year. The new equipment will be delivered by mid-2021 and the connected learning classrooms will be completed by mid-2022.