Star Plus to bring to its viewers a new show ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’

Star Plus along with ace producers Deeya and Tony Singh gears up to bring to its viewers a new fiction show titled ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’. The upcoming show focuses on its narrative of an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society. Set up in Punjab, the show features Karanvir Sharma (Shaurya Sabharwal) and Debattama Saha (Anokhi Bhalla) in lead roles. While Karanvir is all set to make a television comeback, Debattama will be seen essaying a lead role for the second time in her acting career.

Thrilled over the launch of her new show, talented actress Debattama Saha says “I couldn’t have asked for a better role. Anokhi is truly special to me. This show is something that I’ve always wanted to do. Being a part of a show which stands to inspire and motive other women feels gratifying. I hope the audience will be taken back and feel touched with its messaging power.”

Gear up as ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’ is all set to launch on Star Plus soon. The show also features popular actors like Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht and Reema Worah in pivotal roles.