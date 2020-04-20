Star Plus promotes ‘fresh content’ in the times of social distancing

Star Plus the leading Hindi General Entertainment channel has always engaged audiences with its array of new and diverse shows. Adorning to its tagline – RishtaWohi, BaatNayi, Star Plus aims to share a strong message of unity during such dire times in the country by offering them a special band of new shows and fresh content along with the television premiers of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all times. In this time of social distancing and quarantine mode, the channel is set to curate a special lineup of shows and movie premiers to cheer up its viewers during these challenging times.

An official from Star Plus said, “Star Plus has always been at the forefront in placing its viewer’s preferences at the top while delivering quality content. Even in such a difficult situation, and in the times of social distancing, we have lined up a variety of shows for our viewers. A unique sci-fi comedy – Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, a beautiful mythological story of Radha& Krishna and a suspense thriller – Hostages along with world television premieres of latest Bollywood flicks for wholesome family entertainment will be showcased.”

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, a science fiction comedy currently airing on Star Plus from Monday-Friday 9 PM, boasts of a stellar star-cast which comprises popular actors like Satyajit Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, AakashDabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma to name a few. Set against a historic backdrop of Hastinapura, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho chronicles the unique journey of Sanjay (played by Satyajit Dubey), a strikingly different individual, hailing from different backgrounds, who time travels and lands at the era of Dhritarashtra’s reign. Exploring modern-day approaches to ancient world issues, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho promises to provide light-hearted entertainment with its distinct flavour of showcasing a comical side of mythology with a touch of fantasy.

RadhaKrishn, an endearing love saga of Radha and Krishna is the epitome of eternal love which transcends era and emotions and is all set to air on Star Plus from 30th March, Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm. A wonderful rendition of supreme romance – a lesson for humans, who have forgotten the true meaning of love and sacrifice. The show boasts of a talented star-cast – SumedhMudgalkar as Lord Krishna and Mallika Singh plays the role of Radhe. The show is produced by Swastik Productions and directed by Rahul Tiwari.

Hostages, a gripping story about four masked men who break into the Anand family. Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra) is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the chief minister, but the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unwitting patient in order to save her family, forcing her to make a decision.. Will she have to take a life to save lives? Power packed performances by a talented ensemble of actors such as Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, ParvinDabbas and more will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Apart from these new shows, the viewers can binge-watch some of the most popular shows such as Mahabharata, SiyaKe Raam every weeknight along with Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters such as War, Baaghi 2, Mardaani 2, and Total Dhamaal every weekend.