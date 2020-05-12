STAGE 1 BEGINS ON STATE SIGNIFICANT DAMS

The NSW Government has today announced $245 million to commence Stage 1 of the delivery of the Wyangala Dam and Dungowan Dam projects in NSW and investigations into a third dam on the Mole River.

All three projects have been declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure and the funding will contribute to final business cases, pre-construction and preliminary works for the Wyangala Dam Wall raising and the new Dungowan Dam.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the Wyangala, Dungowan and Mole River projects all have the potential to create hundreds of regional jobs, secure water for their communities, and provide economic and social benefits to hundreds of residents and businesses.

“The time is now to build dams in NSW, to be bold in our vision for regional communities and take control of our future,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We are disadvantaging future generations if we don’t learn our lesson in this drought and build more dams now.

“Today sets a new precedent for building dams in NSW and will act as the blueprint for growing the prosperity in our regions by investing in our state’s water security.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said these works are desperately needed to ensure more water can be stored to sustain local communities between periods of drought.

“Last year the NSW Government made a commitment to build new dams in NSW and despite the challenges of COVID we are getting on with the job of delivering these essential projects, which will benefit local communities now and into the future,” Mrs Pavey said.

“These once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects will improve water security for farming, irrigation, industry and homes and boost local economies.

“Raising Wyangala Dam’s wall will increase its storage capacity by 53 percent, or an additional 650 gigalitres, increasing drought resilience for the entire Lachlan Valley.”

All three dams are part of the NSW Government’s $1 billion water infrastructure package announced last year, co-funded with the Commonwealth Government.