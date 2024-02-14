Sri Lanka’s general election in 2025

Colombo, Feb 13 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s general election will be held in 2025 and the presidential election will be held within the mandated period, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission is responsible for holding elections and the government will be communicating with the commission as and when required, the PMD said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, the cabinet of ministers approved a proposal to allocate 10 billion rupees for elections to be held in 2024, the government’s information department said in a statement.

According to the country’s constitution, the forthcoming presidential election should be held before October 17, 2024.