SPRUCING UP MORE SCHOOLS ACROSS VICTORIA

As the school year draws to a close, the Andrews Labor Government is supporting more Victorian schools to complete small but vital upgrades through the Minor Capital Works Fund.

Minister for Education James Merlino today announced 63 schools will share in more than $18.6 million to fast track their highest priority project through this year’s second round of the Labor Government’s $90 million fund.

The fund builds on the Labor Government’s extensive investment in government school facilities to improve learning spaces as well as the condition and character of schools – making sure every student and staff member has a safe and comfortable place to teach and learn.

Some of the funded projects include 27 projects to refurbish school toilets – improving amenity, cleanliness and hygiene, 12 projects to upgrade, refurbish and modernise school buildings, and eight projects to repair, replace or maintain watertight roofs.

The fund will also see six schools receive fencing upgrades for safety and security, six exterior upgrades supporting better outdoor learning, play and sport, three projects to upgrade existing ovals and one service upgrade to electrical infrastructure.

More than 300 Victorian government schools have already received $70 million through the first round of the Minor Capital Works Fund to upgrade toilet amenities and roofs, improve playgrounds, refurbish classrooms and upgrade ovals.

In the past seven years, the Labor Government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating more than 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries.

With 62 schools opening between 2019 and 2024, the Government is well ahead in its work to open 100 new schools by 2026, ensuring every Victorian child has access to a great local school.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Education James Merlino

“Every student should have the best local school facilities, no matter where they live. That’s why we’re investing in hundreds of small, but important projects, that will make a big difference for schools and create local jobs for Victorians.”

“Whether it’s upgrading toilets or building a new fence – thisis all about making sure ourstudents have the facilities they need to learn in a safe and comfortable environment.”