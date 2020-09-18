Spring into City of Parramatta’s exciting school holiday program

Outdoor activities are back for the spring school holidays as City of Parramatta Council launches a fun-filled program of kids’ workshops and events.

Families are invited to register for a variety of free and affordable online and COVID-safe face-to-face activities running from 26 September to 11 October.

“Keeping kids entertained has been challenging with restrictions on sports, after-school activities and community events,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“We are excited to offer in-person activities again as part of our fantastic spring school holiday program, in-line with public health guidelines.

“We have something to suit all interests and abilities, whether it’s a photography workshop, walking tour, or a sports clinic. Our program is very popular so I encourage you to get in quick.”

ACTIVE PARRAMATTA

Council offers the biggest free school holiday program in NSW, with more than 2000 children signing up to dozens of programs across the Parramatta Local Government Area. This spring, kids will get moving at in-person workshops such as the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, NRL Holiday Clinics and Basketball NSW Holiday Clinics, as well as the Active Kids Online program.

PARRAMATTA ARTISTS’ STUDIOS

From 6 to 8 October, talented artists from Parramatta Artists’ Studios will present fantastic online workshops and activities for the new Future Artists’ Club at Home program. Create funny animals in Surprise Shapeshifters with Sofiyah Ruqayah. Try out new drawing styles in Experiments and Expansive Drawings with Liam Benson. Learn how to be a cartographer, create maps and sculptures, or solve delicious food mysteries.

CITY OF PARRAMATTA LIBRARIES

Wentworth Point Community Centre and Library is offering a range of fun online sessions such as a workshop on making skipping ropes from plastic bags, a drawing game, and a yoga class. The City of Parramatta Libraries have created a beautiful owl-themed DIY craft pack to do at home.

RIVERSIDE THEATRES

Riverside Theatres is opening its doors to the public for the first time since March with its annual Spot On Children’s Festival. Running from 29 September to 2 October, the festival will feature a mix of in-person and live streamed shows, allowing families to choose how they join in the fun. Highlights of this year’s festival include The Beanies Eggs-traordinary Day, Junkyard Beats’ The Box Show and DrAudiYO’s Giant Adventure.

PARRAMATTA HERITAGE AND VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE

Parramatta Heritage and Visitor Information Centre’s popular tours have kicked off again. These school holidays, join an Environmental Treasure Hunt, MiniBeast Safari, Colonial Capers or Bush Detective School. Unearth hidden stories from the past as an Apprentice Archaeologist or visit Parramatta Park for a photography workshop.

The health and safety of our community and staff are Council’s priority.

School holiday activities and workshops have been developed in line with federal and state government regulations and social distancing requirements.

