SPORT CLUBS TO BE CHAMPIONS OF MENTAL WELLBEING

The NSW Government is calling on sporting organisations to step up and serve some ace ideas for delivering mental health and wellbeing activities as part of a $2.8 million Mental Health Sports program.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said clubs can apply for grants of up to $150,000 from now until 6 March 2022 for activities that provide mental health, resilience and wellbeing benefits to individuals and groups across the State.

“As part of our COVID-19 mental health recovery package, we’re looking to our sporting clubs to inspire people to make their mental health and wellbeing a top priority in 2022,” Mrs Taylor said.

“These grants are intended to take conversations about mental health out of the clinic and into the clubhouse. We want people talking about how they’re going emotionally and mentally in a setting they are comfortable with.

“As well as being a fun recreational activity, exercise in almost any form can act as a stress reliever. Being active can boost your feel-good endorphins, distract from daily worries and is a great way to meet new friends or catch up with old ones, making it a fantastic remedy for maintaining a healthy mind and lifestyle.”

All NSW-based sports bodies are encouraged to apply, with the aim of ensuring a spread of funding and projects across the State. Grants will be available to clubs supporting both general populations and the following priority populations:

· Aboriginal people

· Culturally and linguistically diverse people

· LGBTIQ+ people

· People with coexisting mental health, alcohol or other drug issues.

Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said the program builds on the success of the $1.1 million Mental Health Sport Fund in 2019-20. “After a very tough two years we want to see people kicking goals both on and off the field and these sporting grants are a great way to do just that,” Mr Ayres said.

“Sporting clubs and associations are at the heart of local communities, helping to forge strong community ties and a strong sense of place. It makes sense they’re our partners in getting the mental health of NSW back on track.”

The $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund is part of the $130 million COVID-19 mental health recovery package announced in October 2021.

To start your application, please visit: https://bit.ly/34HgU1f