Special Ops Trailer 2: By Neeraj Pandey starring Kay Kay Menon, an action-packed thriller

Hotstar web series Special Ops is one of the most anticipated series of the year and will release on March 17, 2020. The show has a stellar cast, with Kay Kay Menon playing a RAW agent on a 19 year hunt for the master behind Parliament attacks. The series will be premiering on Hotstar VIP, and is loosely based on the 2001 Parliament attacks. The cast also includes Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutt, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khaan, Sharad Kelkar and KP Mukherjee.