SOUTH WEST SYDNEY’S NEWSEST HIGH SCHOOL OPENS

Students at one of NSW’s newest high schools officially opened their school today with the Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith.

The students moved into the multimillion-dollar redeveloped Picton High School last month, one of five new and upgraded schools in NSW to open their doors in Term 2.

The $112 million Picton High School caters for students from Years 7-12, with 73 new learning spaces, administrative staff, and support facilities, a new library, and a covered outdoor learning area (COLA).

The project also included the refurbishment of 11 teaching spaces, new special education facilities, and an upgrade of the existing bus and car pickup and drop-off area to increase safety for all users.

Ms Mitchell said it was exciting to visit the school and see how much students and staff were enjoying the new classrooms and facilities.

“Communities across NSW are seeing real improvements at their local schools, with everything from new canteens and playgrounds, to major upgrades, new schools and redevelopments like we see here at Picton High School,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The Liberals & Nationals Government have delivered 15 new and upgraded schools this year as part of our ongoing and record-breaking investment in school infrastructure.”

Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith was excited with the delivery of this major redevelopment for his electorate.

“We want all our students to have the very best learning environments, and these great new facilities at Picton High School will benefit the local community for generations to come,” Mr Smith said.

The new school will accommodate approximately 1,500 students and has been master-planned to allow future expansion. The sporting fields and an agricultural shed are due for completion in late 2021.

The NSW Government is investing $7 billion over four years, continuing its program to deliver more than 200 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.