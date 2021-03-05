SOUTH JERRABOMBERRA HOME TO NEW JOBS PRECINCT

South Jerrabomberra’s Innovation Precinct has been announced as the state’s third Regional Job Precinct, which will drive local planning reform and boost jobs as part of the NSW Government’s bush-led recovery from drought, floods, bushfires and COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro said South Jerrabomberra was the perfect choice for a Regional Job Precinct due to its access to skilled workers and industry alignment with the recently refreshed 20-Year Economic Vision for Regional NSW.

“The NSW Government is rolling out Regional Job Precincts to drive investment, improve planning outcomes and create new job opportunities, to promote a safer and stronger regional NSW,” Mr Barilaro said.

“This Job Precinct will enable us to work with Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council to realise the true potential of the existing Innovation Precinct, which targets industries such as defence, space, cyber-security, information technology and scientific research sectors.

“It will also supercharge opportunities locally, meaning thousands of workers will be able to stop the daily commute over the border to the ACT, and instead be able to access high paying jobs right here in South Jerrabomberra.

“It will help to deliver strong economic benefits and build on the $23 million already invested by the NSW Government to improve infrastructure in the business park.”

On behalf of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Mayor, Cr Tim Overall, Deputy Mayor, Cr Michele Biscotti, said they are thrilled that South Jerrabomberra has been announced as the state’s third Regional Job Precinct and look forward to welcoming the accelerated development opportunities.

“This is great news and presents an opportunity for the NSW Government to work with council to address current barriers to development and drive meaningful planning reforms that will encourage investment in the region,” Cr Biscotti said.

Albury and Richmond Valley have already been announced for Regional Job Precincts. The final precinct as part of round one of the initiative will be announced soon.

Regional Job Precincts are part of the Special Activation Precincts program, which are driven by the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund.