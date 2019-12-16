Sony SAB’s artists wish Jijaji Chhat Per Hain on completing 500 episodes

Akshita Mudgal (Gayatri from Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi)

Before being a part of the Bhakharwadi family, I remember me and my entire family used to watch Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and thoroughly enjoying it. The characters in the show are really unique which are phenomenally portrayed by some really talented artists. They have given their best and the success speaks volume for the hard work everyone has put. The show is a beautiful blend of comedy, romance and emotions.

The way Hiba has essayed her character, a chulbuli, nakhre vali, pyaari si Elaichi ji and her famous tante has won my and everyone’s heart. The entire cast has continued to keep the spontaneity of their characters alive throughout their journey of 500 episodes which is challenging and it’s a remarkable success. I wish them all the best and many more episodes to come.

Dev Joshi (Baalveer from Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns)

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain is a show that instantly brightens up the mood and they have beautifully kept the vibe going throughout their journey of 500 episodes. It is one of my loved shows on Sony SAB and I want to congratulate the entire cast and the production team for this memorable milestone. All the characters have been created and portrayed with such details that have created a special place everyone’s heart. A true light-hearted comedy show. So, keep spreading happiness just the way you are. Special mention to Nikhil Khurana for effortlessly carrying on the character of Sanjana, I am sure it must be extremely challenging. Congratulations to the entire team!!

Anusha Mishra (Alia from Sony SAB’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia)

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain started off as a quirky love story and I am happy that it has managed to live up to everyone’s expectations. The show is hilarious and the cast especially, Hiba and Nikhil deserve a huge credit for that. A huge congratulations for the cast of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, the production house and Sony SAB for completing an astounding 500 episodes. The shows and the artists have been spreading happiness for 500 episodes and I am confident that the upcoming 500 would be even more exciting. A hearty congratulations to everyone.