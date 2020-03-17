Sony Pictures Films India announces their next film – ‘Unfair & Lovely’ starring Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda

Sony Pictures Films India announces their next film, ‘Unfair & Lovely’, a rib-tickling comedy that grapples with India’s unrelenting obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin.

Subverting the on-going narrative, Ileana D’Cruz will be seen in the titular role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time.

Marking the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua (famed screenplay writer Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan); the film comes at a critical time when women are being encouraged to discard their fairness creams and the society aims to stand firmly against misnomers that promote fair skin.

The film is written by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, the music will be composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil.

Laine Kline, Head of Sony Pictures International Productions says, “Unfair & Lovely is a family comedy that explores an important subject which has been plaguing India for a long time. Balwinder Singh Janjua has had a great history creating quirky and hilarious stories and we are so proud to introduce him as a director with this film.”

Balwinder Singh Janjua, Director, ‘Unfair & Lovely’ says, “I am overwhelmed and would like to thank Sony Pictures Films India for trusting my vision and giving me this opportunity. Unfair & Lovely is a rooted story based on our everyday life observations that reflect a reality of today’s world in a hilarious manner and it gives me great pleasure to begin my directorial venture with this film.”

Actor Ileana D’cruz says, “after my first Hindi film, Barfi, I feel Lovely’s role would be a very relatable character. It is different from all my earlier work and the role is a challenging one. The collaboration is fun, and I am really excited to see how it unfolds. The character requires immense sensitivity and I am glad the team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua team have ensured people will leave with a smile after watching this film.”

Randeep Hooda says, “comedy as a genre has always excited me. I do have a funny side in me but never attempted one on the big screen. When the team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua narrated the story, I was instantly hooked on to it.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions. Principal photography has begun and the film is slated for a 2021 release.