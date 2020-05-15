I’m very fortunate that Mr Amitabh Bachchan supports our initiative Song of Hope “Guzar Jayega” amidst Corona Virus- says “ producer Vinay Vashisht

The producer of upcoming title track Guzar Jayega, Vinay Vashisht who supported the initiative from Canada shows his happiness to be a part of the song that is narrated by none other than Mr Amitabh Bachchan.

“I’m very thankful to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for lending his voice for our song of hope “Guzar Jayega”. By this song our objective is to ensure our essential front line workers like doctors, nurses, police, and everyone who is serving our nation and protecting us know, that these tough times will pass and we will all overcome this” says Producer of the song Guzar Jayega, Vinay Vashisht.

Vinay Vashisht has been a part of the Indian Film Industry through his affiliation of doing Bollywood Concerts across North America under his home banner Paradox Entertainment Ltd. In addition to this, Vinay Vashisht has also launched his music video label, Opulence Records Ltd. In 2019, Vinay Vashisht’s home banners did 21 shows and events across North America and one music video. With the blessings of Shri. Amitabh Bachchan along with various singers. Vinay Vashisht is part of this musical initiative, which he is producing with Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma, with an objective of spreading awareness not just in India but in America as well.

The song has been sung by 50 singers and features over 65 people including Bollywood and TV Actors, singers, sports personalities, radio jockeys, children and media personnel. These include Sania Mirza, Vijender Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Leander Paes, Shreya Ghoshal, Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Babita Phogat, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kailash Kher Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Bhaichung Bhutia, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma, Mahesh Bhupati, Sunny Leone and Kapil Sharma, Ananya Birla among others. The track is seven minutes long and a huge part of it is a narration by Mr Amitabh Bachchan

Today humanity all over the globe is at a stand still. All needed some hope and believe that the challenging times all are facing shall pass by. That’s why this song makes people tell themselves….. waqt hi toh hai….. Guzar Jayega……

Elated with the composition Producer Vinay says,” it’s such an honour to get this opportunity to support this initiative from Canada and for that I want to Thank Varun Parbhudayal Gupta for coming up with this beautiful idea. I’m also very thankful to singer/composer Jazim Sharma who has beautifully composed this track”

Feeling blessed for being a part of this track Singer/Composer Jazim Sharma says,” It’s an honour for me to compose a track “Guzar Jayega” on hope which is supported by all the legendary artists and my colleagues, singers. I got a call from Varun Gupta for brainstorming this idea and it all started from there. We all are so thankful to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for amazing support to all of us. I hope this track brings a smile on everyone’s face in this unprecedented time”

The track curated by producer and content creator Varun Prabhudayal Gupta has been composed by Jazim Sharma and penned by Siddhant Kaushal. The song was released on11th Many 2020.