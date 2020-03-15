Sohum Shah to play a cop in Reema Kagti’s web series

Tummbad fame Sohum Shah whose film was critically acclaimed is now back with yet another interesting project. As per the reports Sohum kickstarts the shoot of the Amazon Prime show directed by Reema Kagti.

Sohum plays a character of a cop in the series who’s a earthy small town guy in the series. Since Sohum is already from a small town its was little easier and relatable to him to potray that side of his personality.

Sohum is already shooting for the web series and started taking workshop sessions to get into the character. Sohum makes sure that he visits police stations, interact with Police officers to understand their role on daily basis, characteristics, and their style of working.

Talking more about his character preparation he added,”When I got the script, I really liked it and read it in one go. After that I met Reema and we discussed this character. She explained the character to me and I brought some ideas on the table which she liked a lot. From there on I started working on my character. I did some reading session with Reema and the whole cast. I am wearing police uniform for the first time in my life so I started working out to change my body. I have done an intense research on how a policeman speaks, how they work and everything about their mannerism. I have also done some dialect session and workshops as well.”

The upcoming series is set to stream on Amazon Prime. The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Apart from this web series Sohum Shah will be seen playing Abhishek Bachchan’s brother in The Big Bull which is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language biographical financial crime-drama film directed by Kookie Gulati and starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta. Sohum will also seen in one more short film starring opposite Kriti Kulhari and is directed by Pawan Kriplani.