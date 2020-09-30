‘SLOWDOWN’ AND SAVE LIVES THIS LONG WEEKEND

Drivers are being urged to slow down on the road and waterways this October long weekend with much of NSW expected to take advantage of the warmer weather and eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said police will be out in force across the state with high-visibility deployments for Operation Slowdown.

“One road fatality is one too many. Stick to the speed limit, put your phone down, and observe the road rules. We want people to arrive at their destination safely,” Mr Elliott said.

“As we all start to embrace the warmer weather, I urge everyone to abide by the road and maritime rules.

“We don’t want to see a long weekend end in tragedy – so don’t risk your life, or the lives of others, over poor decision making that could have lifelong repercussions.”

Acting Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said double demerits will be in place for the long weekend to deter people from taking risks with their own lives and the lives of those around them.

“We expect to see a lot of people travelling to the regions this long weekend and so we are asking everyone to plan your trip in advance, allow plenty of extra travel and be patient on the roads,” Mr Toole said.

“Over the 2019 October long weekend we tragically lost six people on our roads. That is six people too many. We are asking people to take care, slow down and save lives this long weekend.

“We want everyone, whether they’re in the city or the regions, to enjoy the long weekend and we want them to arrive home safely.”

The October long weekend coincides with the start of the boating season and specialist Marine Area Command officers will conduct random breath testing and mobile drug testing operations, as well as vessel inspections across the state.

Police Commissioner Michael Fuller APM said the community can expect to see police conducting enforcement activities both on the road and waterways.

“Operation Slowdown will see our Traffic and Highway Patrol officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“The message is clear – don’t speed or drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol on the roads and waterways, and importantly use safety equipment, such as seat belts and life jackets because we know they really do save lives.

“When it comes to loss of life, the stakes are high. Please consider how your decisions could impact others, because one life lost is too many.”

Double demerits will be in place from 12.01am on Friday (2 October 2020) to 11.59pm on Monday (5 October 2020).

Like this: Like Loading...