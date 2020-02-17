Singer Shabab Sabri’s next is Beqaraar Maahi

Sabab Shabri known for his massive hit “Hud Hud Dabang” from Dabangg, His new Song Beqaraar Maahi Released on Tips’ Volume Channel and getting good reviews.

The song is titled ‘Beqaraar Maahi’ and it’s been written by noted lyricist Qaseem Haider Qaseem, who will also be seen featuring in the song along with actress Aarti Saxena.

Talking about the song, Qaseem Haider Qaseem said that the shooting of the song ‘Beqaraar Maahi’ has been done in different areas of Mumbai. The poster of this song, produced under the banner of BB Entertainment, went viral as soon as it is expected that people will like this song too. Our team has worked very hard on this song which you will see in the video song. Qaseem told that our team will soon launch this song worldwide.

This song is directed by Shadab Siddiqui. Producer is NK Moosvi. The DOP and Editor of the song is Nitish Chandra, Story and Screen Play is by Shadab Siddiqui, Costumes by Roli Chaturvedi, Makeup artist is Satwinder Kalsi, Sound Mixing is by Yoggendra Vaghe, Colourist Nitish Chandra.

NK Music Company has given the music with special contribution from Yoggendra Vaghe, who has not only composed the song but also created guitar and mandolin score. Mrinal Das has mixed the song.