Sidharth Malhotra wins ‘Critics Best Actor’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s performance of the year in Shershaah has created many milestones. The film has proven to be a game-changer for the actor and garnered him appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

With the beginning of awards season to celebrate cinema’s best work of 2021, Sidharth Malhotra is surely one of the top choices.

The actor has won the Critics Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 today, for his outstanding performance in Shershaah.

While 2021 has been an exciting year for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is promising an eclectic 2022 with films like Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha